X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Snag a Refurb Pair of These Premium AKG Headphones for $300 Off

The noise-cancelling AKG Y600NC over-ear headphones are one of the absolute best pairs you can grab for just $50.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
A pair of black headphones against a blue background.
AKG

You don't have to pay top dollar to get your hands on a premium pair of over-ear headphones these days -- especially if you can live with a used pair. These high-end AKG Y600NC headphones typically list for a staggering $350, but right now you can grab a refurbished pair for just $50 -- a whopping 86% discount. There's no set expiration for this deal, and there's likely a limited supply available, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these serious savings. 

See at Harman Audio

These AKG headphones are packed full of high-end features, making them just about the best pair you'll find in the under-$100 price range at the moment. They boast noise-canceling capabilities, plus an aware mode for when you need to be able to hear your surroundings. And with an ergonomic design and memory-foam ear cushions, they're designed for premium comfort.

They also promise impressive audio quality, especially for Samsung users (AKG and Harman are Samsung brands), thanks to UHQ codec support. Plus, you can fine-tune your audio using the AKG companion app. Other features include an auto play/pause function that stops your music when you remove the headphones, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and an impressive 25-hour battery life on a single charge.

This is definitely a great value, but if you'd prefer a new pair, you can check out our roundup of all the best earbuds and headphones deals for even more bargains. 

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans