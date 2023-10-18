Snag a Refurb Pair of These Premium AKG Headphones for $300 Off

You don't have to pay top dollar to get your hands on a premium pair of over-ear headphones these days -- especially if you can live with a used pair. These high-end AKG Y600NC headphones typically list for a staggering $350, but right now you can grab a refurbished pair for just $50 -- a whopping 86% discount. There's no set expiration for this deal, and there's likely a limited supply available, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these serious savings.

These AKG headphones are packed full of high-end features, making them just about the best pair you'll find in the under-$100 price range at the moment. They boast noise-canceling capabilities, plus an aware mode for when you need to be able to hear your surroundings. And with an ergonomic design and memory-foam ear cushions, they're designed for premium comfort.

They also promise impressive audio quality, especially for Samsung users (AKG and Harman are Samsung brands), thanks to UHQ codec support. Plus, you can fine-tune your audio using the AKG companion app. Other features include an auto play/pause function that stops your music when you remove the headphones, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and an impressive 25-hour battery life on a single charge.

This is definitely a great value, but if you'd prefer a new pair, you can check out our roundup of all the best earbuds and headphones deals for even more bargains.