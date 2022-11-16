Snag a Refurb Pair of the Original AirPods Pro for Just $135 Right Now

Apple's AirPods are some of the best and most popular earbuds on the market right now. Their biggest drawback, however, is that they're expensive, and Apple almost never offers discounts on its own products. But if you can live with a used pair, Woot is offering a chance to get your hands on a pair for less. The online retailer is currently having a sale on refurbished models, and while the 3rd-gen AirPods have already sold out there, you can still grab a pair of the for just $135. This deal will be available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, though there's a good chance the Pros will sell out before then as well.

With the release of the new second-generation AirPods Pro, Apple has now discontinued the original model, which makes them a little harder to find in new condition. But at this sale, you can pick up a Grade-A refurbished pair for just $135, which saves you $114 compared to the original list price. According to Woot, these earbuds have been thoroughly inspected and restored to full working condition, and exhibit minimal signs of wear and tear. Plus, they come covered by Woot's 90-day limited warranty, so you're covered in case you run into any issues in the first three months.

The original AirPods Pro can't quite compete with the sound and battery life of the upgraded second-gen model, but they're still an excellent pair of true wireless earbuds. They feature impressive noise-cancelling capabilities, as well as a transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. And with an adaptive EQ, they automatically optimize audio to suit the shape of your ears for the best listening experience possible. They're also equipped with Apple's advanced H1 processor that makes them compatible with Siri if you're an iPhone user.

If you're wary about buying a used pair, but still want to get your hands on a pair of AirPods for less, you can check up our roundup of all the best AirPods deals you can shop right now.