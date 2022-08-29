Snag a Refurb MacBook Air for Just $550 Today Only at Woot

Apple's sleek and powerful MacBooks are some of the best laptops you'll find on the market right now. Unfortunately, however, Apple almost never drops the prices on its own products, which can make finding one at a sold value a bit of a challenge. But if you don't mind a previously-owned model, you can pick up a used MacBook for hundreds off the usual price. Today only, Woot has a selection of refurbished MacBooks Airs from early 2020 that you can pick up for just $550 -- nearly half of what similar models sell for new. This offer is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and with limited quantities, there's a good chance it could sell out before then.

According to Woot, refurbished items may show signs of wear and tear, but are ensured to be in full working condition. This MacBook Air also comes covered by in case you run into any issues within the first three months.

This ultra-light MacBook Air is designed for taking care of work while you're on the go, and features a compact 13.3-inch Retina display. It's equipped with a 128GB SSD as well as 8GB of RAM, which is plenty for most people's everyday use, but may struggle a bit with more demanding tasks like video editing. It should also be noted that, while this MacBook was manufactured in early 2020, it is not actually the 2020 model, which features a new M1 processor. Instead, this previous-gen model is equipped with a 10th-gen Intel i3 core, as well as an Intel Iris Plus GPU. It also features two USB-C ports, a backlit keyboard and a battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge.