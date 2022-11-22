Live: Early Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Walmart's Black Friday Livestream World Cup RSV Surge Precious Metals in iPhones Meta Shuts Down Science AI Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Snag a Previous-Gen Samsung Smartwatch for Up to 60% Off

Woot has a selection of Galaxy 3 and Galaxy 4 smartwatches on sale, with prices starting at just $160.
2 min read
Close up of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on a yellow background
Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5, which hit shelves back in August, is the latest and greatest smartwatch in Samsung's lineup. And that means we're seeing some nice discount on the previous-gen Galaxy Watch 4 this holiday shopping season. Woot currently has a selection of these 2021 models, and even a few older ones, on sale for as much as 60% off the usual price. This sale expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, though Woot typically has a pretty limited stock, so watches may start to sell out before then. 

See at Woot

Even with the release of the new Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic managed to hang on to its spot on our list of the best Android smartwatches for 2022. It's powered by Google's Wear OS, features a unique rotating bezel design and monitors tons of helpful health metrics, including your heart rate, sleep patterns, blood-oxygen levels and more. Woot only has 46mm cellular-enabled models in stock, which are on sale for $250, $180 off the usual price. If you want a more affordable choice, the standard Galaxy Watch 4 is also on sale for just $160, which saves you $170 compared to the usual price. This model also features cellular connectivity, but has a smaller 44mm screen and uses touchscreen navigation, rather than the rotating bezel found on the Classic model. 

And if you don't mind an even older model, Woot also has a selection of Galaxy Watch 3 models on sale for $190, which is $290 off the usual price. It has plenty of the same health tracking features, but uses Samsung's Tizen OS, rather than the Google OS used by the upgraded Galaxy Watch 4 models. It's a decent value at this price, but we'd still recommend opting for the Galaxy Watch 4 since it's both newer and cheaper at the moment.

Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.

We’ll help you find the best deal on your next smartwatch or fitness tracker.