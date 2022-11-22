Snag a Previous-Gen Samsung Smartwatch for Up to 60% Off

The Galaxy Watch 5, which hit shelves back in August, is the latest and greatest smartwatch in Samsung's lineup. And that means we're seeing some nice discount on the previous-gen Galaxy Watch 4 this holiday shopping season. Woot currently has a selection of these 2021 models, and even a few older ones, on sale for . This sale expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, though Woot typically has a pretty limited stock, so watches may start to sell out before then.

Even with the release of the new Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic managed to hang on to its spot on our list of the best Android smartwatches for 2022. It's powered by Google's Wear OS, features a unique rotating bezel design and monitors tons of helpful health metrics, including your heart rate, sleep patterns, blood-oxygen levels and more. Woot only has 46mm cellular-enabled models in stock, which are , $180 off the usual price. If you want a more affordable choice, the standard Galaxy Watch 4 is also , which saves you $170 compared to the usual price. This model also features cellular connectivity, but has a smaller 44mm screen and uses touchscreen navigation, rather than the rotating bezel found on the Classic model.

And if you don't mind an even older model, Woot also has a selection of Galaxy Watch 3 models , which is $290 off the usual price. It has plenty of the same health tracking features, but uses Samsung's Tizen OS, rather than the Google OS used by the upgraded Galaxy Watch 4 models. It's a decent value at this price, but we'd still recommend opting for the Galaxy Watch 4 since it's both newer and cheaper at the moment.