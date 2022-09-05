Snag a Pair of Noise-Cancelling Anker Earbuds for Just $40 (Save $60)

Earbuds have come a long way in recent years, and you no longer need to break the bank to get high-end features like noise cancellation. And if you wait for a sale, you can get a great pair of wireless earbuds at a great value. Right now, for instance, you can snag a pair of Anker Souncore Life Note 3 XR true wireless earbuds , $60 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount.

For a $40 headphone deal, these Soundcore Life Note 3 XR earbuds sure come packed full of features. They boast three different noise-cancelling modes, indoor, outdoor and transport, so no matter where you are you can enjoy an optimized listening experience and clear audio. They're also equipped with six built-in microphones to help tune out outside noise while you're on a voice call. so you come through loud and clear. The 11mm drivers provide crisp highs and deep, rich lows, and you can customize the EQ to fine-tune the sound to your preferences. They even have a "find my headset" function that emits a loud noise in case you can't track down a loose earbud.