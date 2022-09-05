iPhone 14 Best Laptops Labor Day Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surfshark VPN Best Cameras iPhone 14 vs. 13 Best iPhone VPN
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Snag a Pair of Noise-Cancelling Anker Earbuds for Just $40 (Save $60)

This one-day Best Buy deal knocks $60 off these feature-packed true wireless Anker earbuds.
A pair of Anker Soundcore earbuds and charging case against a purple background.
Anker

Earbuds have come a long way in recent years, and you no longer need to break the bank to get high-end features like noise cancellation. And if you wait for a sale, you can get a great pair of wireless earbuds at a great value. Right now, for instance, you can snag a pair of Anker Souncore Life Note 3 XR true wireless earbuds for just $40, $60 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount. 

See at Best Buy

For a $40 headphone deal, these Soundcore Life Note 3 XR earbuds sure come packed full of features. They boast three different noise-cancelling modes, indoor, outdoor and transport, so no matter where you are you can enjoy an optimized listening experience and clear audio. They're also equipped with six built-in microphones to help tune out outside noise while you're on a voice call. so you come through loud and clear. The 11mm drivers provide crisp highs and deep, rich lows, and you can customize the EQ to fine-tune the sound to your preferences. They even have a "find my headset" function that emits a loud noise in case you can't track down a loose earbud. 