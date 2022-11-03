Snag a Pair of Galaxy Buds 2 For the All-Time Low Price of $90

While Samsung recently released the more advanced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the original Galaxy Buds 2 are still one of our overall favorite pairs of earbuds on the market in 2022. And thanks to the release of the upgraded model, you can pick up a pair of these older, but still excellent, earbuds at a great bargain. Right now, Amazon has them on sale for just $90, a new all-time low and $60 off the usual price. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

These Samsung earbuds have plenty to offer in addition to their unique, stemless design. They have active noise cancellation to block out the world around you, and a low latency ambient sound mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they have three built-in microphones to ensure that you can be heard clearly when you're using them for voice calls. They're also a great pick for Samsung device users thanks to the auto switch feature, which automatically switches the connection between Samsung phones, tablets and other smart devices. However, they only have an IPX2 water-resistance rating, so you should avoid using them during workouts or in the rain.

