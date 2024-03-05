Snag a New Samsung Monitor With Discounts of Up to 44% at Amazon

Having a really good monitor can make a major difference in the way you work or play. If you haven't updated yours in a while, it may be time to consider picking one up, especially since the tech and prices have continued to improve over the years. Right now, Amazon has slashed up to 44% off a wide range of Samsung monitors, with options ranging from great office and design-specific monitors to high-end gaming monitors that are, quite frankly, eye-wateringly expensive, there's bound to be a great fit, whatever your needs may be.

To start us off, one great option for those who want to do graphic design or other creative work can save 44% on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Series with 5K resolution. While it lists for $1,600, it's been discounted to $900 during this sale, making it a good time to splurge. However, if you're instead looking for a cheaper option with more screen real estate, consider snagging the 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Series ultrawide monitor while it's just $240 -- a $110 discount.

If you're looking for a gaming monitor, this 27-inch Odyssey G3 is a solid option since it runs at full HD and can hit a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a good choice for entry- to midtier gaming. It's going for $180 right now. On the other hand, if you want something more high-end, this 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 has a 4K resolution and can hit a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, which is impressive for that resolution. It typically will run you an astounding $1,500, but it's discounted by a considerable $600 right now, which brings it down to $900.

Another interesting way to go is with an ultrawide curved monitor, such as this massive 49-inch Odyssey G93SC. Its OLED panel runs at 5,120x1,440-pixel resolution with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, and is going for $1,100 rather than the usual $1,600. Finally, if you just want the best of the best and have the money to burn, then you can't get better than the second-gen 55-inch Odyssey Ark, which is quite possibly the best gaming monitor from any brand that you can buy, and it's going for a whopping $1,933, although that's down from $3,000, so you can get an idea of how high-end it is.

There are a ton more options, so be sure to check out the complete sale while you're at it. And, if nothing tickles your fancy, there are some other great monitor deals you can take a look at.