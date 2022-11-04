Snag a New LG TV for Hundreds Less Right Now at Amazon

As cooler weather rolls in we tend to spend more time cozying up and watching TV and movies. Make sure your entertainment space is up to snuff -- there are a ton of great TV deals happening right now. New LG TVs are on sale, making it a great time to upgrade your current screen. With prices slashed across the board, you can save hundreds on a new model with all the modern bells and whistles.

If you're looking for the lowest price, the 55-inch comes in at $697. It's a good choice for the price. It automatically adjusts the picture and sound with its AI processor and it has built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more, making voice control widely accessible. It also offers LG's Game Optimizer, FreeSync Premium, a 120Hz refresh rate and two HDMI ports that make this a solid option for gamers. It's available on sale in and sizes, too.

For another budget-friendly option with a bigger screen, you can snag the 65-inch . It's discounted by $203 right now, bringing the price to just $897. However, if picture quality is the greatest factor in your TV purchase, you can't beat an OLED screen. Obviously those breathtaking visuals come at a hefty price, but you can get great deals on OLED TVs during sales like this.

One option is the 65-inch OLED TV from 2021. It's marked down by 31% right now, saving you over $700. At $1,597, it offers high-tech features like Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to provide you with a stellar viewing experience.

Starting at $1,697, the LG Evo Gallery Edition G2 is a great option for those who want a TV that hugs the wall. With discounts up to $1,703, you can snag a , or massive screen. This OLED option has a brighter screen than a lot of the competition and certainly the brightest TV in this sale. It also comes equipped with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, along with Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate, so you can watch movies and sports or play video games with the best picture quality for the task.

Our pick for the best high-end smart TV for the money, the LG OLED C2, sports superb picture quality a wide range of screen sizes. Its contrast is unbeatable and off-angle viewing won't be an issue with this model. And for gamers, this TV has all the benefits mentioned on the above G2, with four HDMI inputs, three USB ports and more. You can get the model for just $1,297 right now -- a savings of $503. But there are also deals on the , , and screens.