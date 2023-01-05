Snag a Grade A Refurbished 2022 iPhone SE for as Low as $300

Looking for a great phone on a limited budget? You can get your hands on a grade A refurbished iPhone SE (2022) for at Woot -- that's a $129 savings compared with a brand new model from the Apple Store. Grab the 64GB, 128GB or 256GB version of the SE now through Jan. 10 while supplies last.

Released in 2022, the latest SE comes equipped with 5G technology and has Apple's A15 Bionic chip -- that's the same chip from Apple's iPhone 13. That means this phone is faster than its predecessors. Plus, it gets up to 15 hours of video playback. This phone still features a classic iPhone design with a home button equipped with Touch ID and a 4.7-inch LCD display. And it has both a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. It captures video in 4K, too. It's also rated IP67 splash-, dust- and water-resistant, and it has upgraded glass for a little more durability.

Grade A Refurbished means your item will have no visible scratches or blemishes and come with a minimum battery health of 95%. Plus your purchase is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty. CNET's Patrick Holland said in his iPhone SE (2022) review that "the iPhone SE is your cheapest admission ticket to Apple's ecosystem" and called it "an incredible value for what you get," referring to the $429 starting list price. With this refurb, you'll be getting all those features at an even better price point.

