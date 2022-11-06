Snag a 2022 Insignia Fire TV for Just $80 Right Now at Amazon

TVs have gotten pretty affordable over the years, and plenty of people have more than one in their home. You'll want a big screen in the living room, but if you're looking for some smaller TVs for your bedroom, guest room or any other room in your house, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 53% off smaller Insignia F20 Series Fire TVs, with prices starting at just $80. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

These Insignia F20 Series smart TVs use Amazon's Fire OS, which means that you can access all of your favorite streaming apps right out of the box. They also come with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, so you can easily browse through shows and movies hands-free. And for Apple users, they have built-in AirPlay so you can stream videos, music, photos and more using your iPhone, iPad or other Apple device. They have an LED display and boast a 720p HD resolution, and there are three sizes you can find on sale right now.

There is a that is on sale for $90 off if you want the 2020 model. However, you can also get the newer for the same $80 price, so we'd recommend going with the upgraded model which is the better value at the moment. If you have the room for a bigger screen, you can also grab a for $110, which saves you $70 compared to the usual price. And the biggest TV available at this sale is the , which is also $70 off right now, dropping the price down to just $160.

And if you're looking for a different model, size or resolution, you can check out our roundup of all the best TV deals available now for even more bargains.