Snag 3 of Arlo Security Cameras for Just $50 Apiece Today Only at Best Buy

There are a lot of reasons why you may want to grab yourself a home security camera, even if you don't necessarily worry about people breaking in. Not only do they act as a deterrent, but they can also let you keep an eye out on things, and some even let you speak to visitors, like the Arlo Essential XL. And right now you can grab a three-pack of these 2K cameras for just $150 instead of the usual $400. The deal is only available today, though, so you don't have long left to capitalize on the savings.

Each Arlo Essential XL cam has a wide 130-degree field of view, so you can get decent coverage at mot angles. They are also protected against the elements, being able to handle temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit. The cameras have a high resolution of 2,560x1,440, or 2K, so the images produced are sharp. Night vision is also on board, and you'll be able to see out to about 25 feet or so, with a built-in spotlight for added illumination when need or to ward off unwelcome visitors.

These are battery-powered cameras, which means they're easy to install and don't need wiring in, but it also means you'll have to get the cameras down periodically to charge them back up. Arlo says that the XL cameras can go a year between charges, but this will depend on how often they manually checked in on or triggered.

It's worth noting that while you can use these Arlo Essential XL cameras without a subscription to get real-time notifications, live streaming and two-way audio with visitors, many of the best features are locked behind an Arlo Secure sub. Things like cloud storage, smart activity zones and package detection will cost you $8 or more per month.

