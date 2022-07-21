Snag 25% Off Bedding, Storage and More During Target's College Supplies Sale

Target has a new deal on college supplies for to provide college students low-cost alternatives to essential school and home essentials. In this context, "college supplies" refers to lighting, wall decor, curtains and other important items for dorms and apartments.

One of the best deals during this sale is furniture. While everything here is super no-frills, what you get here is all about function, which is really all you need when you're in college. This is $19, and has just enough space to stack all your textbooks when you're not taking them with you.

Usually a simple, yet affordable desk is hard to come by, but starting at $38 (in black and white), this not only gives you a place to work consistently, it also has two storage spaces. You can pair this $42 with the desk for comfort, while this $210 transforms into a space for a friend to crash after a late night of studying.

More college deals for 25% off