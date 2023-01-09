Snag 20% Off Luxury Watches at Citizen Watch Today

These days, a watch serves as much more than a simple piece of jewelry. Now, more advanced watches can perform at the same level as a smartphone. But what some of those watches lack is the ability to complete every outfit fashionably. Right now, Citizen Watch is offering a discount of for and , ideal for those who want a classic watch that doesn't skimp on design or functionality.

Before you start shopping, it's important to understand what you can't get for 20% off. This deal does not apply to new arrivals, limited editions, Caliber 0100 or CZ Smart watches. That said, even with the exclusions, there are plenty of deals.

A few standout watches from in the under $300 category, include this for $220 (save $55). This watch has a stainless steel case, navy dial and date with a brown strap, which makes it office-ready. For an affordable watch that works for the office or a night on the town, grab this classic for $220 (save $55). It's all stainless steel from the case to the band, and it's water-resistant up to 333 feet. And for just a bit more, $16 more to be exact, men can get a fun $236 (save $59) depicting Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader's infamous battle on the face of the watch.

Women's watches under $300 are also worth a look. An all is $200 (save $50) that has clean lines and a pink dial that would work with any outfit. If you want the same watch with a pop of gold, you'll pay $20 more, making this just $220. And if all gold is your thing, check out this that has an edge-to-edge glass design for a sleek and refined look, all for $260.

The best thing about these watches is that they're all powered by Citizen Watch's Eco-Drive technology, which relies on light, so no need for a battery. For more deals on classic watches, head over to today.