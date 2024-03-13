Smoke, Grill, BBQ and More With Premium Meat Thermometers Starting at $80

Kitchen tools make a huge difference how much effort it takes to make the perfect meal, and if you're wanting a better way to ensure your food is prepped perfectly every time, a smart meat thermometer is a wise investment. Not only can it eliminate the need to guess when your meat has reached the right internal temperature, but with Bluetooth technology, you can step away to handle sides or catch the game and still keep track of how things are progressing.

Right now you can save 20% on select Meater smart meat thermometers at Amazon, dropping prices as low as $80 -- but these deals won't last long, so make sure you make your purchase by March 27 to take advantage of the savings.

You can grab the Meater Plus for just $80 at Amazon right now, saving you 20% on the list price. This smart meat probe will work via an app to help you keep tabs on your meat's internal temperature as it cooks, making sure you're serving thoroughly cooked food every time. This model has a range of over 1,000 feet and will walk you through ever step of the cooking process CNET's James Bricknell even noted that the Meater Plus makes "a fantastic tool in your cooking arsenal."

Or you can go for the heftier Meater Block. It has four probes and a standalone OLED display so that you can skip the app altogether (if you want to). It's down to just $240 right now. It has four probes and a standalone OLED display so that you can skip the app altogether (if you want to). That's a $60 drop from the average price we've seen, though it's listed for as much as $350 in the past. While we have seen it drop lower during the holidays, this is still a substantial deal worth taking advantage of while you can.

And for those looking to get a jump start on grilling season, you can pick up all your grilling essentials with the Meater Madness bundle. It includes a Meater 2 Plus meat thermometer, Meat Church Holy Cow rub, BBQ mitts, and a Meater hanger and towel -- and right now it's marked down by $60.

For more smart upgrades at a discount, check out all the smart home deals happening now on lighting, plugs, locks, thermostats and more. And if you're looking to take your cooking game outside, be sure to look through our roundup of the best outdoor grill deals happening now to snag savings on both gas and charcoal models.