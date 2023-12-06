Smarten Up Your Home With $40 Off This Ecobee Video Doorbell Today

Building up a smart home can be an expensive job so saving money whenever the chance arises is always a good idea. The world of the smart video doorbell is full of all kinds of options and right now one of them is available with a discount that you won't want to miss.

The Ecobee Smart Video Doorbell would normally set you back around $160 but Amazon is now selling it for just $120. That price doesn't require that you do any of the usual hoop-jumping, so there are no discount codes or on-screen coupons here. But Amazon appears to be price-matching a Best Buy deal of the day of the same price. If that is indeed the case we suspect that the Amazon price might only stay this low for the rest of today, too. That means bagging your bargain might mean placing your order soon before this deal comes to a close tonight.

As for the video doorbell itself, there's a lot to like when you take a dive into the features. The camera is a 1080p HDR one, ensuring that you can expect clear and vibrant images of whoever is at your door. And because the camera is smart you can see those images anywhere using your phone or tablet. The camera also supports Apple HomeKit so the video will appear in the Home app on the iPhone, iPad and Mac, although HomeKit Secure Video is not supported here.

Other features include advanced radar verification, motion, person, and package detection while the box includes everything that you're likely to need to install and use your new doorbell. Once installed you can look forward to features like two-way talking, night vision, and a whole lot more, too.

