Smarten Up Your Home On a Budget With 20% Off Aqara Plugs, Lights and More

Because many third-party smart devices are compatible with mainstream voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you don't have to spend big money on pricey name-brand devices to add some serious convenience to your home. And right now, Amazon is offering a chance to pick up some budget-friendly Aqara smart home devices for even less.

Today only, you can save 20% on a huge selection of Aqara smart devices, including plugs, thermostats, light switches and more. All deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET).

To take full advantage of these Aqara smart devices, you'll want to make sure you've got at least one smart speaker or display in your home. The or are our favorite options for 2022, but if you're looking for something more affordable, you can pick up an on sale for just $48, $12 off from the usual price.

And once you've got a smart hub, you can start equipping your home with all kinds of helpful smart devices. A allows you to control your home's lighting from anywhere, or using just the sound of your voice, and right now you can pick one up for just $32, $8 off the usual price. And with a smart plug, you can transform any simple device or appliance like your coffee maker, floor lamp or tower fan into a smart device with the ability to turn it on or off using your phone or a compatible voice assistant. Right now, you can pick up an for just $26, a $7 discount. There's plenty more on sale too, including , and .