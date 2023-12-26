Sleep Smarter With Up to $500 Off Eight Sleep's Pod and Mattress Bundles

From refrigerators to thermostats, there's a "smart" version of just about every home essential these days. And if you're looking to get better sleep in 2024, you may want to upgrade to a smart bed as well. The Eight Sleep Pod is an advanced mattress cover with Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to adjust your bed's temperatures, monitor your sleep patterns and much more using your phone. And right now you can get your hands on one for less at Eight Sleep's Boxing Day sale.

The Eight Sleep Pod cover is a must-have if you and your partner have different temperature preferences. It allows you to heat and cool each side of the bed independently -- with range of 55 to 110 degree Fahrenheit -- and will automatically adjust the temperature throughout the night to help you get a deeper sleep. Plus, it allows you to keep track of your sleep patterns and quality with sensors to monitor your heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep stages and much more. Plus, you can even set it to wake you up at specific times using a vibration and thermal alarm.

Eight Sleep is currently offering $250 off all Pod cover variants, which drops the starting price for the Pod 2 down to $1,645. Or, you can upgrade to the newer Pod 3 with some additional sensors for $1,945. Both versions are compatible with 10- to 11-inch mattresses, but if you want wider compatibility, you can grab the Pod 3 with PerfectFit for $2,045. Plus, Eight Sleep is offering an extra $250 off when you bundle it with a five-layer mattress, and you can save 20% on the Sleep Fit bundle with two pillows and a protector with the purchase as well. Just note that the Eight Sleep Pod also requires a membership for the first 12 months, which starts at $15 per month and covers two users. And these deals are only available through Dec. 27, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.