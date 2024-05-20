Knock 20% off My Favorite Sleep Number Comforter for Memorial Day

Like so many of you, my life has been a constant stage of blanket tug-of-war at night because my partner is a hot sleeper who likes to kick the blanket off the bed at night. That was until I started using the Create Your Perfect Comforter, a customizable comforter from Sleep Number. Right now, it’s 20% off for Memorial Day.

This comforter offers the most customization I’ve seen from any comforter I've tested because it comes in two pieces connected by a zipper. The unique design allows each person to choose a weight and fill that suits their needs without impacting the other person. Besides the practicality, it’s also buttery-smooth and extremely lightweight.

So, if you’re considering buying your next comforter, Sleep Number’s Memorial Day sale can help you save money. For more, check out the comforters we recommend and the best Memorial Day Sleep deals.

Why I use the Create Your Perfect Comforter

The Create Your Perfect Comforter from Sleep Number can satisfy two different temperature needs with one blanket. I chose the warmest weight in the down alternative, and my partner chose the lightest. It’s largely solved our blanket struggles at night.

I know what you’re probably thinking: How can you sleep comfortably with a zipper down the center? Despite the halves being joined down the center by a zipper, it’s expertly hidden with folds of fabric so you can’t feel it at night.

My favorite parts:

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex® certification

Classic box stitching keeps the fill in place

Three warmth options: Light, medium and extra

Two fill options: Down or down alternative

1-year limited warranty with a 100-night trial

It’s important to note that you have to buy each side separately. Each queen side is $112 during the sale, so an entire queen blanket is $224.

As I mentioned, my house is divided regarding sleeping preferences, and it doesn’t stop at temperature. While I favor the Create Your Perfect Comforter, my partner prefers the True Temp blanket from Sleep Number. It's lighter, making it great for the hotter months. It’s also part of Sleep Number’s 20% off Memorial Day sale, at $128 for a queen.

We use these blankets regularly in my household, and they’re both worth the money if you’re looking for high-quality comforters. For more deals, check out the best mattress sales to see what brands like Sleep Number and Casper offer.