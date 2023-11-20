X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Sleep Easy, Save 25% and Get Extra Freebies With This Helix Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is here and so are the deals on mattresses including $330 in freebies.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Helix matress
Helix/CNET

Getting a great night's sleep just got a whole lot cheaper with Helix offering 25% off site-wide, giving you the chance to upgrade your bed while spending less.

This special Black Friday deal doesn't stop there, either. Alongside a full 25% off, buyers of Helix mattresses will also get a collection of free accessories thrown in. That bundle includes two free Dream pillows, a free mattress protector and a free white sheet set that itself includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillow cases. Do keep in mind that you have to enter the code BF25 when checking out, though.

See at Helix

There are of course plenty of mattresses to choose from so all you have to do is pick the one that best fits your needs. The Sunset is one example of a Helix mattress that is well worth checking out. It's available in multiple size options starting at a twin that would normally sell for around $936. Order it now and enter that discount code and you'll pay just $702 instead plus you'll receive all those free accessories as well.

Looking for something higher up the range? The Helix Midnight Elite is CNET-approved and now starts at just $1,874 rather than the $2,499 that you'd normally have to hand over to get this thing in a twin size. There are other options in between those two as well, so be sure to check out the full lineup before you make a decision on your new mattress. With 25% off and $330 in free accessories you can't go wrong no matter which you choose.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image