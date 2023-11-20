Sleep Easy, Save 25% and Get Extra Freebies With This Helix Black Friday Sale

Getting a great night's sleep just got a whole lot cheaper with Helix offering 25% off site-wide, giving you the chance to upgrade your bed while spending less.

This special Black Friday deal doesn't stop there, either. Alongside a full 25% off, buyers of Helix mattresses will also get a collection of free accessories thrown in. That bundle includes two free Dream pillows, a free mattress protector and a free white sheet set that itself includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillow cases. Do keep in mind that you have to enter the code BF25 when checking out, though.

There are of course plenty of mattresses to choose from so all you have to do is pick the one that best fits your needs. The Sunset is one example of a Helix mattress that is well worth checking out. It's available in multiple size options starting at a twin that would normally sell for around $936. Order it now and enter that discount code and you'll pay just $702 instead plus you'll receive all those free accessories as well.

Looking for something higher up the range? The Helix Midnight Elite is CNET-approved and now starts at just $1,874 rather than the $2,499 that you'd normally have to hand over to get this thing in a twin size. There are other options in between those two as well, so be sure to check out the full lineup before you make a decision on your new mattress. With 25% off and $330 in free accessories you can't go wrong no matter which you choose.