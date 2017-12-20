SkyDrones Pro X1 720p VR Drone w/ Mini Drone for $67 + free shipping

Walmart offers the SkyDrones HD Pro X1 720p Virtual Reality Live Streaming Drone bundled with the SkyDrones FX Mini Pocket Drone for $66.68 with free shipping. (To get this deal, scroll down the page to the "Buy Together & Save" banner and click "Add all to cart".) That's $23 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere.
The HD Pro X1 features a 720p camera with live streaming to a mobile device, headless mode, 1-key return, 6-axis gyroscope, 500-foot range, VR goggles, and two batteries (each with a 12- to 15-minute flight time). The FX Mini has a 6- to 8- minute flight time, three speeds, and a 100-foot range.
Note: It won't arrive before Christmas.
