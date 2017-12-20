SkyDrones FX Mini Pocket Drone for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the SkyDrones FX Mini Pocket Drone for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It features an 8-minute flight time, 100-foot operational distance, 6-axis gyroscope, and three speeds.



Note: Select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas. (Select "See more stores" on the product page to see pickup dates for each store.)