Sky Viper Mebo 2.0 Interactive Robot for $45 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Sky Viper Mebo 2.0 Interactive Robot for $44.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $11, although most stores charge $80 or more. It's controlled via your smartphone or tablet and it can pick up and carry small items.
