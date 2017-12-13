Sky Rover Hexa Z-6 Sky Micro Drone for $24 + free shipping

That Daily Deal offers the Sky Rover Hexa Z-6 Sky Micro Drone for $24.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. This 3.5" drone features 360° flip and roll stunts, turbo speeds, a 5-minute flight time, and a 165-foot control range.
Note: If you buy three or more, the price drops to $22.99 each.
