Sky Rider Pro Quadcopter Drone w/ Camera for $28 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Sky Rider Falcon 2 Pro Quadcopter Drone w/ Camera in Black or Red for $27.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 below our mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. This drone features LED navigation lights, a 6-axis gyroscope, and 4-channel remote.
