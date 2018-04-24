Skull Card Game for $20 + pickup at Gamestop

If you're looking for a strategy game without a hefty rule book in tow, Skull is a beautifully-simple title likely to be loved by serious tabletop gamers and newbies alike.
We'd recommend you nab it today at Gamestop, where it's selling for just $19.99. Choose in-store pickup and you'll even save $5.99 on shipping fees. That's $3 cheaper than Amazon's best price (where it's also on backorder) and a bargain for this highly-coveted bluffing game.
