Skootcase Kids' Ride-On Suitcase for $24 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Diggin Active Skootcase Ride-On Luggage in Blue or Pink for $24.39. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Alternatively, pad your order to over $29 to bag free shipping.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $8.) It functions as a ride-on and a suitcase and features fully functional steering and internal storage.
Note: Red is available for $24.98.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!