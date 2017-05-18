Skootcase Kids' Ride-On Suitcase for $24 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Diggin Active Skootcase Ride-On Luggage in Blue or Pink for $24.39. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Alternatively, pad your order to over $29 to bag free shipping.) That's about a buck under our March mention, the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal we could find today by $9. It functions as a ride-on and a suitcase and features fully functional steering and internal storage.



Note: Red is available for $24.98.