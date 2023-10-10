Skipping Prime Day? Shop the Best Deals at Target, Best Buy and Other Retailers

The wait is over for Amazon's October Prime Day sale, and you don't even have to shop on Amazon to get in on the action. Major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy are having their own sales during Amazon's big event. So, if you're not a fan of Prime, right now is the perfect opportunity for you to find tons of deals on tech, home goods and more. We've compiled some of the best offers you'll find outside of Amazon below. More deals will be popping up throughout the week, and we'll continue to update this page with savings you won't want to miss, so be sure to check back often.

Best alternative tech deals

Toshiba 55-inch C350 4K TV: $250 This Toshiba Fire TV hit shelves just this year and is a solid bargain at over $150 off. It features a sleek, bezel-less design and boasts HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Plus, it has Apple AirPlay built in and comes with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free browsing. Details Save $180 $250 at Best Buy

JBL Clip 4: $45 The compact JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023. It features a rugged IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, an integrated carabiner and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Details Save $35 $45 at Target

More alternative tech deals:

Best alternative home and kitchen deals

KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer: $280 Make cake batter, pizza dough, pasta, ice cream and more with the KitchenAid stand mixer. This model features 10 mixing speeds and a 525-watt motor for whatever you're cooking up. It includes a stainless steel bowl, spiral dough hook, six-wire whip attachment and a flat beater. Snatch one up before the holidays. Details Save $170 $379 at Walmart

Ninja Foodi dual-basket air fryer: $100 This versatile 6-quart air fryer has two independent cooking baskets and five preset cooking functions, including fry, roast, bake and more. Plus, the convenient Smart Finish feature ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time. Details Save $80 $100 at Target

Roomba Combo J5: $399 This two-in-one Roomba can help take vacuuming and mopping off your to-do list. It's equipped with a powerful four-stage cleaning system, will automatically avoid cords, bags and other obstacles and even allows you to set custom "No Mop" zones. Details Save $201 $399 at Amazon

More alternative home and kitchen deals:

Best alternative health and fitness deals

ProForm Smart Power 10.0 exercise bike: $400 This ProForm exercise bike is a great way to stay on top of your cardio through the winter. It features 22 resistance levels, a 10-inch HD touchscreen for virtual classes and comes with a pair of 3-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts. Details Save $600 $400 at Best Buy

Theragun Pro: $499 Recovery is one of the most important parts of any workout routine, and right now you can boost yours with one of our favorite massage guns of 2023. The high-end Theragun Pro features five speed settings, an adjustable arm and comes with six different attachments for targeted relief. Details Save $100 $499 at Therabody

More alternative health and fitness deals: