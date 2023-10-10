Skipping Prime Day? Shop the Best Deals at Target, Best Buy and Other Retailers
Just a reminder that Amazon isn't the only retailer running deals. Cash in on the best sales at these rival stores.
The wait is over for Amazon's October Prime Day sale, and you don't even have to shop on Amazon to get in on the action. Major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy are having their own sales during Amazon's big event. So, if you're not a fan of Prime, right now is the perfect opportunity for you to find tons of deals on tech, home goods and more. We've compiled some of the best offers you'll find outside of Amazon below. More deals will be popping up throughout the week, and we'll continue to update this page with savings you won't want to miss, so be sure to check back often.
Best alternative tech deals
This Toshiba Fire TV hit shelves just this year and is a solid bargain at over $150 off. It features a sleek, bezel-less design and boasts HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Plus, it has Apple AirPlay built in and comes with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free browsing.
The compact JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023. It features a rugged IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, an integrated carabiner and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.
More alternative tech deals:
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $89 (save $40)
- Apple iPad 9th-gen: $249 (save $80)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $749 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $400 (save $50)
- Roku Streambar: $100 (save $30)
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $60 (save $40)
- HP Chromebook x360: $199 (save $130)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $23 (save $27)
- Hisense 55-inch U6 QLED 4K TV: $400 (save $180)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $299 (save $80)
- Sony LinkBuds S: $99 (save $100)
- Aukey 20-watt mini wall charger: $7 (save $13)
- JBL Live 660NC headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Onn 75-inch frameless Roku 4K TV: $498 (save $80)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones: $56 (save $24 with code MKTCX326)
- Microsoft Office Pro 2021: $30 (save $190)
- Project Nursery portable sound soother: $10 (save $10)
- Insignia 32-inch LED HD Fire TV: $70 (save $70)
Best alternative home and kitchen deals
Make cake batter, pizza dough, pasta, ice cream and more with the KitchenAid stand mixer. This model features 10 mixing speeds and a 525-watt motor for whatever you're cooking up. It includes a stainless steel bowl, spiral dough hook, six-wire whip attachment and a flat beater. Snatch one up before the holidays.
This versatile 6-quart air fryer has two independent cooking baskets and five preset cooking functions, including fry, roast, bake and more. Plus, the convenient Smart Finish feature ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time.
This two-in-one Roomba can help take vacuuming and mopping off your to-do list. It's equipped with a powerful four-stage cleaning system, will automatically avoid cords, bags and other obstacles and even allows you to set custom "No Mop" zones.
More alternative home and kitchen deals:
- Gotham Steel 10-piece cookware set: $75 (save $85)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: $149 (save $51)
- Marnur weighted blanket (18 pounds): $40 (save $30)
- Blink Outdoor security camera (two-pack): $90 (save $90)
- Honeywell 200-square foot HEPA air purifier: $70 (save $90)
- Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven: $130 (save $100)
- American Soft Linen six-piece towel set: $43 (save $22)
- Beautiful 6-quart slow cooker: $50 (save $19)
- Keurig K-Express Essentials: $49 (save $10)
- Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum: $250 (save $170)
- Greenworks 80-V cordless handheld blower: $180 (save $70)
- Bella Pro 4.2-quart digital air fryer: $50 (save $30)
Best alternative health and fitness deals
This ProForm exercise bike is a great way to stay on top of your cardio through the winter. It features 22 resistance levels, a 10-inch HD touchscreen for virtual classes and comes with a pair of 3-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts.
Recovery is one of the most important parts of any workout routine, and right now you can boost yours with one of our favorite massage guns of 2023. The high-end Theragun Pro features five speed settings, an adjustable arm and comes with six different attachments for targeted relief.
More alternative health and fitness deals:
- FitRx adjustable dumbbell set: $198 (save $201)
- Costway treadmill: $380 (save $620)
- Segway F30 e-scooter: $450 (save $200)
- Bosu Pro NexGen: $182 (save $68)
- Oral-B Pro 1000 electric toothbrush: $40 (save $30)
- Qardio wireless blood pressure monitor: $75 (save $25)
- Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 USB-C massager: $99 (save $30)
