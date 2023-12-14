Skip the Apple Pencil and Get the Zagg Pro Stylus 2 for Just $50 Today Only

For artists, students and anyone in between, a stylus opens up a world of creative possibilities. Nabbing an Apple Pencil from the Apple Store can run you as much as $129, but there's no need to pay top dollar for an active stylus for your iPad. Today only, you can grab the Zagg Pro Stylus 2 in gray or yellow for just $50, saving you $30 on its list price. This 1-day deal expires tonight, Dec. 14 at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

This dual-tip stylus is a great tool to use with Apple's lineup of tablets and is an affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil. It has both a fine tip for drawing and writing, as well as a round, capacitive end for swiping, and it's compatible with all current iPads. It also charges wirelessly, with a battery life of up to six hours per charge -- and it will automatically turn itself off after 15 minutes of inactivity to help conserve power. Additionally, this stylus has palm-rejection and tilt-recognition technologies that make it easier to use than older models. You can even magnetically attach it to the iPad Pro.

If you're looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, this might be the one, especially at this price. With the big day looming, holiday shopping can get pretty hectic, so whether you're looking for more stylus options or iPad deals you can still grab in time for Christmas, CNET has you covered. We even have roundups of great gifts for $50 or less and deals under $25 on tech, toys, home goods and more so you can get more bang for your buck.