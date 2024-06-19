X
Sizzling Savings: Get a $200 Restaurant.com Credit for Just $35 Right Now

Save 82% on a Restaurant.com card and enjoy a delicious night out at more than 60,000 locations in the US.

Restaurant.com gift cards
Restaurant.com/CNET

Food is a necessary recurring expense. With inflation and the high cost of dining out at restaurants, any day money you can save is a great one. Scoring a discounted rate on gift cards is an excellent way to get more delicious food for less. For a limited time, the folks at StackSocial are offering a $200 Restaurant.com gift card for just $35, which means you're essentially getting $165 in free credit for food you don't have to prepare. There are other options for you to save on lower-value gift cards as well. Keep in mind that StackSocial deals come and go so act fast.

Buying an e-gift card from Restaurant.com is convenient because your credits will never expire, and they can be applied anywhere on the website, whether you're dining out or ordering takeout or delivery to enjoy at home. Several e-gift card options are available at StackSocial right now:

After you select this deal, head to Restaurant.com to redeem your code, then search for participating restaurants near you to see what's available. With more than 500,000 deals available every day, you'll likely find something to satisfy your cravings at a fraction of the cost. Restaurant.com also partners with Edible Arrangements, in case you're in the market for some unique gift ideas. Just be sure to redeem the voucher within 30 days of your purchase. 

