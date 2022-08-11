Samsung Unpacked: Everything Announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dell XPS 13 Plus Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Cut
Sip On the Savings With Fresh Vine Wine

Save 15% right now on your first order by using the code FRESHVINE15.
Fresh vine wine assorted wine with yellow background
Fresh Vine Wine

Take the wine; leave the sugar. Fresh Vine Wine offers a variety of premium, low-sugar wines, made in beautiful Napa, California. The prices are fairly reasonable too -- most of them priced under $20. Order online and experience the floral 2020 Pinot Noir or try the fruit-forward 2021 Sauvignon Blanc. Whatever you have a taste for, you can get 15% off your first order right now by using the code FRESHVINE15 at checkout. 

See at Fresh Vine Wine

Get excited for the best mail you'll receive each month. Subscribe and save with Fresh Vine Wine's Wine Club. Every month you get to pick delicious wines to be shipped right to your door. The prices start at $30 for two bottles, but the more you add, the more you save. Get the red, white and rosé -- save 15% to 30% every time, depending on your preferred varietals. Fresh Vine Wine also offers free shipping on all orders of two or more bottles. 

