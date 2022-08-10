Sip and Save: Keurig's K-Mini Is Back to Just $60

Keurig coffee brewers are popular for their convenience. You can choose your favorite coffee flavor and brew it fresh in minutes. The brewer from Keurig is their smallest brewer, and it's a great option if you're short on counter space. Right now Amazon has it marked down to just $60, a savings of 40%.

This single-serve coffee brewer doesn't have a water reservoir, which means you'll have to refill it each time you want a cup of joe, but at just 1 foot tall and less than 5 inches across, the K-Mini will save you a lot of valuable real estate on your countertops or fit nicely near your workstation.

The K-Mini brews any cup size between 6 to 12 ounces at a time and will accommodate mugs up to 7 inches tall. It also comes with a removable drip tray, so it's easy to clean if anything accidentally runs over. It even automatically turns off 90 seconds after the last brew to help you conserve energy.

K-Cups are an ideal and easy way to make your favorite flavor of coffee, but this brewer is also compatible with the K-Cup reusable coffee filter to brew your own ground coffee (though it is sold separately). Note that this $60 price is only available in the dusty rose, oasis, evergreen and studio gray color variants, but it's a great deal for any space-conscious buyers who want an easy coffee fix during the day.

