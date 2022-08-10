Sip and Save: Keurig's K-Mini Is Back to Just $60

Keurig coffee brewers are popular for their convenience. You can choose your favorite coffee flavor and brew it fresh in minutes. The K-Mini brewer from Keurig is their smallest brewer, and it's a great option if you're short on counter space. Right now Amazon has it marked down to just $60, a savings of 40%.
This single-serve coffee brewer doesn't have a water reservoir, which means you'll have to refill it each time you want a cup of joe, but at just 1 foot tall and less than 5 inches across, the K-Mini will save you a lot of valuable real estate on your countertops or fit nicely near your workstation.
The K-Mini brews any cup size between 6 to 12 ounces at a time and will accommodate mugs up to 7 inches tall. It also comes with a removable drip tray, so it's easy to clean if anything accidentally runs over. It even automatically turns off 90 seconds after the last brew to help you conserve energy.
K-Cups are an ideal and easy way to make your favorite flavor of coffee, but this brewer is also compatible with the K-Cup reusable coffee filter to brew your own ground coffee (though it is sold separately). Note that this $60 price is only available in the dusty rose, oasis, evergreen and studio gray color variants, but it's a great deal for any space-conscious buyers who want an easy coffee fix during the day.
