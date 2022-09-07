Sink Your Teeth Into Ghirardelli Chocolate's Buy More, Save More Sale

We are just a month away from Halloween, but there are deals popping up now to help you save on premium candy. One of my favorite chocolate brands, Ghirardelli is offering a deal for , no coupon needed. Plus, orders of $80 or more will receive free shipping as well.

This offer is different from the regular sales from this brand in that you're given the option to create your own mix instead of simply purchasing prepackaged bundles. To be clear, you can still buy gift bags and baskets of your favorite chocolate flavors for less, but the custom box mix might suit your needs as a cost-effective way to treat people with chocolate.

Of the 126 products on sale, eight options allow you to create your own mix box ranging from 50 to 500 pieces. With the being the most-budget friendly of the bunch, it won't meet the minimum price for the deal (unless you buy multiple in bulk) but it's just $35. The most expensive option is the that's originally $215, but drops to $165 at checkout. Anything between those two custom boxes will easily fit the minimum needed for the deal.

Once you decide what you want, you have options for a variety of chocolate that's packaged in bulk 25 pieces at a time. There are caramel squares in milk, dark and white chocolate in plain or specialty flavors. And since the beginning of fall is just weeks away, you should pick up this for $100 that includes full-size chocolate bars, hot cocoa mix, a branded mug and more to get you in spirit.

To find out more about all your options and see the range of chocolate you can get for less before Halloween comes around, today.