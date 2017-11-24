HolidayBuyer's Guide
  Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System for $39 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Singing Machine Bluetooth G-Lite CD+G Karaoke System in Grey or Silver for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. It can play CDs or stream audio from external devices and displays lyrics on your TV via an included cable. It comes with one microphone.

