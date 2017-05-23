Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System for $39 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System in Black or White for $39 with free shipping. That's $7 under our January mention, $36 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It features a CD player, 5" TFT color display, speaker, USB port, RCA cables, line-in, two microphone jacks, echo control, and microphone.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!