Simpson Pressure Washers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now for Up to $125 Off

Get a pressure washer for as little as $275 and clean, well, just about everything.

If you like keeping your home, car, driveway or anything else clean, a pressure washer can make chores much easier. You can save a lot more time and achieve better results with pressure washers than you can by just hand-washing anything. Right now, you can get a great pressure washer for just $275

Simpson pressure washer with surface cleaner
$335 at Amazon
Simpson pressure washer
$275 at Amazon

This Simpson pressure washer has 3400 Psi, making it a heavy-duty washer compared to some of our favorite pressure washers of 2022. It has a 25-foot-long high-pressure hose, 10-inch premium wheels, a steel frame construction, and a 208cc CRX residential engine. It's ideal for cleaning decks, patios, outdoor furniture, house siding, cars, driveways, and more. You can get just the pressure washer for $275 or get a pressure washer with a 15-inch surface cleaner for $335. Either way, you're saving between $85 and $125. Act fast, because this deal only lasts today.

