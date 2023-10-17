Sign Up for a 1-Year Costco Membership and Get a $30 Costco Card Thrown In for Free

When it comes to the cost of everyday essentials -- including groceries -- prices have skyrocketed in recent months. And for most of us, that means trying to stretch every dollar to get the most bang for your buck. If you're looking for easy ways to slash the soaring prices of regular supermarkets, consider buying in bulk. It can help you save some cash on vital household goods and food items. And even though you'll need a membership to shop at a big-box store like Costco, StackSocial is offering a deal that can help cut that upfront cost in half.

A one-year Costco Gold Star membership will set you back $60, but right now when you sign up through StackSocial, you'll automatically get $30 back in the form of a digital Costco gift card, which essentially slashes the cost by 50%.

This offer is available only to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. There's no set expiration for the deal, so there's no telling how long it'll remain available. We'd recommend signing up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Read more: How to Get the Most Out of Your Costco Membership

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. And while Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more, too. A Gold Star membership also means you can use Costco at gas stations and pharmacies, as well as at Costco's optical and hearing aid centers.

After you sign up, you'll receive your $30 shop card via email. The card can be used both in-store and online. It's also worth noting that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until Nov. 14 to redeem the membership, or you may not be able to take advantage of the deal.