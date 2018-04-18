SHR/C 1080p FPV RC Quadcopter Drone for $31 + free s&h from China

LightInTheBox offers the SHR/C 1080p FPV RC Quadcopter Drone in several colors for $31.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $44. It features a 6-axis gyro, 330-foot control distance, and 10 minutes of flight time. It requires 4 AA batteries.
This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 99-cent fee.
