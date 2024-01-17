Show Your Gaming Allegiances With the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, Down to Just $40

The Xbox Series X is one of the best gaming consoles you can find right now, especially if you're a Game Pass subscriber. Now you can take that Xbox fun a step further by picking up a new mini fridge to show your Microsoft allegiances with Best Buy selling an Xbox Series X mini fridge for a song right now.

Normally this mini fridge would sell for almost $90, but if you order from Walmart today that price will fall all the way to just $40. We would suggest that anyone who wants to take advantage of this deal acts soon -- we don't expect the price, or possibly even supplies, to last all that long.

In use, the Xbox mini fridge does pretty much what you'd expect it to -- keep things nice and cold. It's designed to house up to eight drinks cans at any one time and there is a shelf inside to help you space things out. With support for AC or DC power, you can use it at home or in a vehicle if you like. And there's an Xbox logo that lights up on the top of the fridge for good measure.

Looking to store more than just drinks? There's a little snack shelf inside the door as well, and there is even a USB port for charging your Xbox controller or just about anything else, too. Now that's just cool.

This has to be one of the coolest accessories around, but don't worry if it isn't for you. We've rounded up all the best Xbox deals so that you can save on consoles, accessories, and games.