Show Dad Some Love and Grab This Apple iPad for Him at a Great Price

Apple's iPad is down to $329, making it a great last-minute gift for Father's Day.

2 min read
The 10th-gen Apple iPad is displayed against a red background.
Apple/CNET

Whether you're looking to upgrade your own tablet or as a special gift for Dad, the Apple iPad is a great choice. Luckily, Apple's iPad is down to $329 on Amazon. Keep in mind, it may not arrive in time for Father's Day, depending on your location, so be sure to look at delivery options before you place your order to see exactly when you can expect it. But if that works for you, your dad will love it. Although this iPad was just at an all-time low for Memorial Day at $300, this is still a good deal. (If you can wait, Prime Day might bring additional savings, maybe even back down to $300.) 

See at Amazon

Apple recently slashed the price of its 10th-gen iPad following the debut of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, and now has shrunk it even further. Despite being the more affordable model in the lineup, this iPad offers pretty much everything the typical tablet user would want in a tablet. 

There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an improved 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster performance. It's also swapped in USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes it excellent for video calling. 

It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 or the new Apple Pencil Pro, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the USB-C Pencil, both of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- but this price cut solves that problem. 

Is the basic iPad not for you? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best iPad deals for savings across Apple's tablet lineup. 

