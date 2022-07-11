Should You Buy Apple AirPods Pro on Prime Day 2022?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Short answer: Maybe at $170, definitely at $160 or less if you don't mind seeing pricier AirPods 2 hit later this year. (The latter is the lowest price they hit in November of last year.)

Should you buy Apple AirPods Pro on Prime Day?

Prime Day doesn't officially start until Tuesday, but there are already a wide array of Prime Day deals. Amazon perpetually has a sale on the AirPods Pro with some of the best online pricing. In fact, the Apple AirPods Pro are on sale at Amazon right now for or $79 off their list price of . That's a good price for one of our favorite noise-canceling earbuds. But rumor has it that Apple will release the AirPods Pro 2 later this year and we expect those new Apple buds will offer some significant improvements, particularly to sound quality.

We're always a little hesitant to buy a product when an updated version is potentially arriving in a few months. But if the price is right and the AirPods Pro do dip to around $160 or less for Prime Day, they're tempting at that price. After all, the new AirPods Pro 2 will probably be in high demand when they first go on sale and probably won't see substantial discounts for several months after their release date.

Apple AirPods Pro price tracking

We track the pricing for of Apple's AirPods products and have an article that lets you know what the current deals are for the AirPods Pro and other AirPods models, including the new AirPods 3.

The lowest price we've seen the AirPods Pro for at Amazon is $159. That happened around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2021.

