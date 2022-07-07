Should You Buy Apple AirPods 3 on Prime Day 2022?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Short answer: Yes -- but only if they're $150 or less. Prime Day could be a good time to buy the AirPods 3 if they return to near their low price.

Should you buy Apple AirPods 3 on Prime Day?

Amazon perpetually has discounts on the AirPods 3 -- or AirPods 3rd Generation, as Apple calls them -- ranging from $10 to $20. Currently, the Apple AirPods 3 are on sale at Amazon for $170, or $9 off their list price. However, the price has recently dipped to $150 and early this year the AirPods 3 hit $140 for a short time. (Read our full review of AirPods 3.)

Hopefully, we'll see the price dip back to $150 for Prime Day, which is $29 off their list price and a decent price. $140 would even be better.

Read more: Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022

Apple AirPods 3 price tracking

We track the pricing of Apple's AirPods products and have an article that lets you know what the current deals are for the AirPods Pro and other AirPods models, including the new AirPods 3.

As I said, the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods 3 at Amazon is $140. That happened back in January of this year.

Read more: Best AirPods Deals for 2022