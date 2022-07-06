This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

The short answer: It depends. We'd highly recommend any of Amazon's Fire Tablets with Prime Day deals on pricing, but the sub-$100 Android tablets that you'll see around are not worth your time or money.

Should you buy a cheap tablet on Prime Day?

If you're thinking of buying a cheap tablet, you might want to hold off on any purchases until Prime Day rolls around. We now know the event will kick off on July 12 and we expect tablets to be a category that gets some attention in the sale -- especially the affordable sort that Amazon makes.

While we might not see Apple's iPad Pro lineup fall to bargain-basement prices, we will surely see some colossal savings on Amazon's -- it's an Amazon shopping event after all! -- and these are some of the best tablets around for the price-conscious.

Other inexpensive tablets from the likes of Samsung and Lenovo will likely fall in price too and we may see some movement in price for the entry-level iPad. It's worth noting that you'll see Prime Day offers on brands you've never heard of, and with prices likely to be under $100 it may be tempting, but we recommend that you stay away from those and buy something from a trusted brand instead.

Which cheap tablet should I buy?

The tablet market is dominated by Apple's iPad. If you want to stick with Apple and its familiar iPadOS software then you only really have one choice when it comes to budget buys: the 10.2-inch iPad. Despite sitting at the bottom of Apple's lineup, it's still a very capable device, especially if your needs include simple browser and app-based tasks, though it's certainly not the cheapest option.

If you're willing to deviate from the Apple ecosystem, then Amazon's Fire line of tablets is the top choice for many. Its Fire 7 tablet has dropped as low as $30 during previous Prime Day sales and the company often takes as much as 50% off its kid-friendly tablets. Though they're cheap in price, the experience of using a Fire tablet is actually pretty good, especially for browsing, streaming video and, yes, shopping on Amazon.

Various Android tablet makers produce lower-end devices and some of the products in the $200-to-$250 price range are worth a look if you are so inclined. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus and Nokia T20 are decent examples and may drop to new price lows for Prime Day, though most folks would still be better served by a cheaper Fire tablet.