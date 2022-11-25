Shop Sustainably for Less With Up to 60% Off This Clothing Brand
Shopping Happy Earth won't just make your bank account happy, but Mother Nature too.
Shop not just economically this holiday season but sustainably too. Happy Earth, a clothing brand dedicated to saving the planet, is offering between 30% and 60% off sitewide this Black Friday using code GIFTGREEN.
Happy Earth is carbon neutral and considered a Certified B Corporation, meaning that it meets high standards of accountability and transparency. All of its clothing is made from organic cotton, sustainable cork and reclaimed fibers. Additionally, a portion of every sale goes to organizations battling climate change and giving back to the Earth. Give back this holiday season by shopping at Happy Earth.