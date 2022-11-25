Live: 309+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Shop Sustainably for Less With Up to 60% Off This Clothing Brand

Shopping Happy Earth won't just make your bank account happy, but Mother Nature too.

Charlotte Maracina

Shop not just economically this holiday season but sustainably too. Happy Earth, a clothing brand dedicated to saving the planet, is offering between 30% and 60% off sitewide this Black Friday using code GIFTGREEN

Happy Earth is carbon neutral and considered a Certified B Corporation, meaning that it meets high standards of accountability and transparency. All of its clothing is made from organic cotton, sustainable cork and reclaimed fibers. Additionally, a portion of every sale goes to organizations battling climate change and giving back to the Earth. Give back this holiday season by shopping at Happy Earth.

Learn more about Happy Earth's sustainability efforts.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

