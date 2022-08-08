Bargains for Under $25 HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review Best Fitbits T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement ExpressVPN Review Best Buy Anniversary Sale Healthy Meal Delivery Orville 'Out Star Treks' Star Trek
Shop Summer Styles at Kate Spade and Take 30% Off With This Code

Choose styles from the Garden Fresh, Sunny Classics and other collections while saving money.

Feeling like spicing up your closet with a couple of new designer items? This summer sale at Kate Spade will help you add a little pizzaz to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Shop any style and save 30% with the coupon SAVE30 at checkout. This coupon expires on Aug. 13, so shop the sale now.

Manhattan tomato embroidered canvas small tote
$251 at Kate Spade
Bridal wicker flower pot crossbody
$279 at Kate Spade
Desi butterfly sunglasses
$112 at Kate Spade

You can shop from Kate Spade's Garden Fresh collection, which spins off classic cherry prints and instead opts for tomato embroidered bags and wallets. The collection's artwork also features fireworks, watermelons, cats and pizzas. That's right: cats and pizzas too. Sunny Classics summer essentials include picnic-print dresses, solid-color handbags, and trendy heels and sandals. Shop classic Kate Spade Knott handbags, now in a variety of models and colors. There are a bunch of other products that qualify for this coupon, so browse through to see what you like.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

