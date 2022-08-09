Best Buy's Anniversary Sale Samsung Could One-Up Apple Peloton Alternatives GMMK Pro Keyboard Review Natural Sleep Aids $59 Off Apple TV Equifax Error: Check Your Status Biggest Rent Increases
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Shop SkinStore and Save 25% but Only If You Know the Code

Choose from over 5,000 different products during this sale.

When it comes to professional and luxurious self-care products, SkinStore consistently delivers excellent choices for all people. This retailer has dozens of different top-tier beauty brands, and right now you can save an extra 25% on select products with the code THANKYOU. If you spend $150 or more on your purchase, you'll also get a free PCA Skin Exlinea Pro Trial worth $29. 

See at SkinStore

There's a lot to consider in this sale, so you can refine your search to find the products that you're looking for. That includes skin care, eye care, makeup, lip care, body care and hair care. You can also refine your search by skin type or skin concern, as well as hair type or concern. You can also stay in budget by selecting a price range when you search. 

I'm eyeing this Q&A chamomile calming night cream to replace my Burt's Bees overnight cream. The cream will be just $12 after the 25% discount (a savings of $4), and it'll help soften my skin overnight while I sleep. Since I'm also looking for a daily moisturizer with SPF and sun protection, I'm considering this Lumene Nordic-C moisturizer. After discounts, it's only $17 (a savings of $8). It's packed with vitamins B5, E, and C, and antioxidant-rich wild Arctic cloudberry.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.