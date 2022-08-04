Shop Sally Beauty's Big Bottle Sale for BOGO Deals on Hair Care

Sally Beauty is back with its big bottle sale where you can get a BOGO deal for , making this a great opportunity to get a shampoo and conditioner combo. Plus, this offer has everything you need to protect your hair. There are smoothing, softening, hydrating and even color protection products available. While there's no visible end date for this sale, you should have enough time to search for everything you need.

There are over 100 items on sale, with prices starting at $4. Fans of hair care will find the most products from brands including Silk Elements, Biotera and Proclaim. But there are additional options available from Cantu, Eva NYC and OGX too.

One of my favorite brands for shampoo and conditioner is OGX. Right now you can get the for $17, and you can get the for just $8. What I like about this shampoo and conditioner is that it does a great job of strengthening my hair and it smells great. OGX is one of the brands I buy when I run out of the expensive products I own.

As for other top-rated brands, is $19, and the is $9. This shampoo and conditioner combo can gently cleanse your hair and make sure that the color you've dyed it stays vibrant. This is the type of shampoo and conditioner you would get if you have very dry, damaged or color-treated hair.

If you're a fan of Generic Value Products, then you'll find about 10 items on sale. What makes these particular products pretty nice are they are all dupes, which will save you money, but still give you quality. For example, is a dupe of Paul Mitchell Tea Tree special shampoo. Both shampoos are 33.8 ounces, but only one is $20. Other dupes include this $18 , which is compared to Nexxus Humectress moisturizing conditioner. And this conditioning balm is a dupe of , all for $18.

