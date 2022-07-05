Shop Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 Models Starting as Low as $120

Smartwatches are extremely helpful tools, especially for people with wellness goals or who are often on the go. Typically devices like these cost a lot of money. But if you don't mind an older model, refurbished goods can be a much more budget-friendly alternative.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, Woot is offering deep discounts on refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 model smartwatches for . That's a solid deal for a popular brand like Apple. And if buying refurbished goods gives you pause, don't worry -- every device has been expertly fixed and is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty. This offer expires tonight and supplies are limited, so we recommend you shop soon for the best selection.

Some of the features the Series 4 offers include barely there bezels, fall detection that will alert loved ones and EMS if you take a tumble, as well as an electrocardiogram feature that monitors your heart rate and can check for arrhythmia. It's not a medical device, but the feature is still great to have to monitor your overall wellness.

This smartwatch also features automatic workout tracking and is water resistant up to 50 meters. It can also be used to listen to music, check alerts and more. It comes in 44mm and 40mm sizes. There are cellular options available, too, if you want to use LTE to take calls or send texts without having to have your phone on you.

The battery life isn't as strong as more recent models, lasting only about a day and a half, which may be further lessened by wear and tear as well as how you use your device. Batteries on these refurbs are tested to function at minimum 85% capacity, but don't expect to be able to track your sleep with this particular watch. The Apple Watch Series 4 is an upgrade over the Series 3, but it is still much older than the current Series 7, which lists for $399 at Apple.

If you're looking for a different model or prefer buying a new smartwatch over a refurbished device, check out other Apple Watch deals. There are a lot of great early Prime Day deals ahead of the main Prime Day event, which kicks off July 12.