Shop Nike Shoes and Apparel and Get Bonus Savings of Up to 25%

Stock up during Nike's End of Season sale and take an extra 20% off orders of $100 or more or 25% off $150 or more.

A pair of men's Nike shoes, the Air Huarache, are displayed against a yellow background.
Spring is rolling in, which means retailers are marking down last season's styles to make way for new inventory. If you're ready to get moving again, now is a great time to shop for new Nike shoes and apparel. Right now, when you place an order of $100 or more at Nike, members can and extra save 20% -- or you can spring for even more and get 25% off orders of $150 or more. Just use code SPRING at checkout. Another perk of membership? Free standard shipping on all orders. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for free. This offer is available now through March 26 at 8:30 p.m. PT (11:30 p.m. ET). 

Nike is a quality brand, but that comes with a hefty price tag more often than not. However, right now the brand has marked down more than 4,500 styles for its spring sale, making it a good time to stock up on what you need. Here are a few of our favorites worth checking out:

There are plenty of styles and sizes available for men, women and kids at deep discounts. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Nike to find a ton of other discounted items. 

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

