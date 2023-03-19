Shop Member-Exclusive Deals on Games and More at GameStop's Pro Week Sale

Wether you prefer Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo or PC, there are quite a few different subscription services out there for gamers. But if you're looking for more than just bargains on games, a GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro membership may be the best bang for your buck. It's just $15 per year, and being a member entitles you to tons of savings on games, hardware, accessories, collectibles and much more. And if you're not already a member, now's a great time to during GameStop's Pro Week sale. Now through March 25, Pro members can take advantage of tons of exclusive savings on everything from new games to .

With so many great deals available, plus quite a few bonuses, it's almost tough to justify not signing up for a Pro membership right now. Benefits include a $10 one-time welcome reward, plus a $5 monthly reward, which means you're essentially getting a one-year membership for free. Members will also get an extra 10% in trade-in credit for games consoles and accessories year-round and will get an extra 20% during Pro Week.

There's also tons of exclusive savings you can take advantage of, including a rare chance to save on a next-gen Xbox Series S. Right now, Pro members can snag the , which includes the console, plus Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys and exclusive skins and items, for just $270, saving you $30. Or, if you're just looking to add a few more games to your collection, Pro members can save $10 when spending $100 or more on like , and .

And even if you're not looking for any new games, this is a great chance to save on plenty of other accessories. Members can save an extra 40% (or 30% for non-members) on , which includes collectibles, apparel, toys and much more. You can even save on some sleek tech and PC accessories like this gaming mouse or an .