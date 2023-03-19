Warning for Samsung, Pixel Phones Bayonetta Prequel Streaming March Madness Resident Evil 4 Remake 8 Signs of Sleep Apnea Wrong Idea About AI Cheap Plane Tickets 5 'Toxic' Food Additives
Shop Member-Exclusive Deals on Games and More at GameStop's Pro Week Sale

GameStop is offering tons of exclusive deals for its PowerUp Rewards Pro members this week, and you can get signed up for just $15 per year.
Wether you prefer Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo or PC, there are quite a few different subscription services out there for gamers. But if you're looking for more than just bargains on games, a GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro membership may be the best bang for your buck. It's just $15 per year, and being a member entitles you to tons of savings on games, hardware, accessories, collectibles and much more. And if you're not already a member, now's a great time to get signed up during GameStop's Pro Week sale. Now through March 25, Pro members can take advantage of tons of exclusive savings on everything from new games to next-gen consoles.

With so many great deals available, plus quite a few bonuses, it's almost tough to justify not signing up for a Pro membership right now. Benefits include a $10 one-time welcome reward, plus a $5 monthly reward, which means you're essentially getting a one-year membership for free. Members will also get an extra 10% in trade-in credit for games consoles and accessories year-round and will get an extra 20% during Pro Week. 

There's also tons of exclusive savings you can take advantage of, including a rare chance to save on a next-gen Xbox Series S. Right now, Pro members can snag the Gilded Hunter bundle, which includes the console, plus Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys and exclusive skins and items, for just $270, saving you $30. Or, if you're just looking to add a few more games to your collection, Pro members can save $10 when spending $100 or more on select new titles like Metroid: Prime, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and God of War: Ragnarok

And even if you're not looking for any new games, this is a great chance to save on plenty of other accessories. Members can save an extra 40% (or 30% for non-members) on clearance items, which includes collectibles, apparel, toys and much more. You can even save on some sleek tech and PC accessories like this Razer Basilisk V2 gaming mouse or an Asus Tuf F15 gaming laptop

